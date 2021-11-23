Bytom Market Cap Hits $74.22 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $74.22 million and approximately $13.37 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00372748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,715,248,875 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,443,519 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

