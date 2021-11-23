Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.33). Redfin posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 372.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.89) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDFN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

Shares of RDFN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.97. 2,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,558. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.37 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $70,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,813. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Redfin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 809,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Redfin by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

