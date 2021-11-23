Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,314,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,182,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,562,500,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,020,243,000 after buying an additional 973,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,655,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $575,885,000 after purchasing an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI stock opened at $255.62 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.16 and a 1 year high of $258.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 370.72% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

