35,740 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.11.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.