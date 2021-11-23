Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.64 Million Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Post by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Post by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Post by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,834,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

