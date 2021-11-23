Stonnington Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $365,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,914 shares of company stock worth $5,083,805 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $126.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.74 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.60.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

