Qcash (QC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.47 million and approximately $164.92 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00070524 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00073576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00090167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.27 or 0.07346625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.42 or 1.00469254 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

