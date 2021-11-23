DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.600-$14.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.12 billion-$12.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.84 billion.DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY22 guidance to $14.60-$14.80 EPS.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.35.

Shares of DKS traded down $9.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.60. The stock had a trading volume of 70,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,788. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93,962 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $43,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

