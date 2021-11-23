Calian Group (CGY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Calian Group to post earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

CGY traded up C$1.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$58.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,492. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$53.27 and a 12-month high of C$67.58. The company has a market cap of C$663.88 million and a PE ratio of 35.72.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGY. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Calian Group to C$74.25 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at C$181,240.02.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

