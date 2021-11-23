Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $199.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $144.50 and a one year high of $210.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

