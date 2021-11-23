Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 692 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.15.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $135.21 and a 12 month high of $280.61.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

