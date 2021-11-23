Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE:SO opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.