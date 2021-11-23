Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,802 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 78.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 217,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.3% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

