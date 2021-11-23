BFT Financial Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $88,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $50.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

