Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from $33.50 to $22.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

