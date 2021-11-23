Capital Insight Partners LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.01.

TSM opened at $124.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $96.02 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $646.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.