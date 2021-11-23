Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 14,459 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 563,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHG shares. Oddo Bhf raised Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

