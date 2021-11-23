IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $6,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock worth $12,521,414 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.