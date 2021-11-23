IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 249 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.62 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

MET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

