FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 128.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,500,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,030,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,687 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 153,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

