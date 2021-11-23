Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.5% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $87,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $14,865,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,831 shares of company stock worth $46,703,677 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $234.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

