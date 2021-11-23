FLC Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $58.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.65.

