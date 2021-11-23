Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $36,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

