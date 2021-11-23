Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 2.4% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $143,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $637.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $627.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $592.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.00, for a total transaction of $3,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $18,900,896. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.