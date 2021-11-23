Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Update

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 14th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 268,142 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 29.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,332,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 302,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 832.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 406,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.36. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.45 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

