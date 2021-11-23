FLC Capital Advisors Sells 7,738 Shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors owned 0.60% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter.

SCHI opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.36.

