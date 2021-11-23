Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Down 16.2% in October

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 560.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $38.02 and a twelve month high of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1,165.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

