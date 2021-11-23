Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Short Interest Update

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the October 14th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 645,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $927.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

