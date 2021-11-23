Short Interest in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expands By 20.4%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.