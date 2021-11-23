Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.