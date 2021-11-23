Private Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.01. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.