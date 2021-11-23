SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 101.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AURA. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.