360 Financial Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWN opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

