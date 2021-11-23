TheStreet Downgrades Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to C+

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESI opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $90.79 million, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

