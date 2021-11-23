Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.68-$1.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.680-$1.880 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.65.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.38. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $132.84 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $5,192,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.