Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% in the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,494,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

