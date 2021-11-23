360 Financial Inc. Purchases 1,356 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,773,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,408,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,340,000 after acquiring an additional 35,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,562,000 after acquiring an additional 343,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,480,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140,016 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FV opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $51.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

