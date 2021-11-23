iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Acquired by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $7,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 229.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

IDRV stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.68.

