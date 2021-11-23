1World Trading 3.5% Lower This Week (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. 1World has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $8,831.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1World has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

