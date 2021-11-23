Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SDIG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $21.29 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.