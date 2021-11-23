Mysterium Price Hits $1.28 on Top Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $25.66 million and approximately $804,488.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mysterium has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.39 or 0.00234940 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007274 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00088408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Mysterium Coin Profile

MYST is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

