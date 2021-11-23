AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

ATGFF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of AltaGas stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass.

