-$0.45 EPS Expected for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

KNSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,068,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 734,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $400,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market cap of $795.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

