Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,404,366 shares of company stock worth $150,080,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

