Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NIU opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIU. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,205 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.