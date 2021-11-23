Arden Trust Co Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

