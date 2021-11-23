American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,214 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,502 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXP stock opened at $172.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

