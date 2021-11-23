Record plc (LON:REC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.80 Per Share

Record plc (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Record’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:REC opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.27 million and a PE ratio of 28.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.61. Record has a 1 year low of GBX 37.11 ($0.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 108.15 ($1.41).
Record Company Profile
