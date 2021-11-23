Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 546,400 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 653,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lucara Diamond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Lucara Diamond alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LUCRF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Lucara Diamond has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $0.83.

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.