Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Up 19.3% in October

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the October 14th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 201.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $136,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,585,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after buying an additional 606,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2,082.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 474,196 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,388,000 after buying an additional 379,929 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 319,974 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.